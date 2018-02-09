Mark Cuban’s Offer to New Residents

MEDIA RELEASE

DALLAS, [February 8, 2018] – This year, Dallas put millennials on alert: if you’re looking for a place to live, work and grow. There’s no better place to be than our region. In case you need more incentive than the low cost of living, bustling job market and diverse communities, Mark Cuban has an offer for you.

To entice recent transplants, Cuban is giving away two tickets to new residents to watch his NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, play at the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas.

In a recent video, Cuban highlights what makes Dallas a unique city for young professionals and entrepreneurs and the opportunities that are available.

“Dallas is a diverse, vibrant city. You’re going to find every race, color, creed and that brings a diversity of ideas. That makes our businesses smarter, better,” Cuban said. “There’s nothing you can’t accomplish here in Dallas, Texas.”

In addition to a unique energy, Dallas is a big city in a region that boasts an inclusive and welcoming community – traits that are best seen in full action at events like Mavericks’ games.

So if you’re thinking about coming to Dallas, come watch a Mavs game. “First two tickets are on me,” Cuban said. “Beers on you. We’re going to have fun.”

To register for your tickets and for a complete list of contest guidelines, visit http://sayyestodallas.com/get-mavs-tickets/



